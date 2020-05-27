https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/crazy-gretchen-whitmer-called-gop-leaders-michigan-saying-husbands-boatgate-scandal-fake-news-later-admitted-true-lying/

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is famous for her tyrannical rule, her blind ambition, and her raw hatred for those who disagree with her.

In March crazed Democrat Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer prohibited big box retailers from in-person sale of seeds because according to her, plant seeds were non-essential.

Whitmer also called on Home Depot and Lowes to close off certain sections like flooring, garden centers and plant nurseries.

In late March Michigan Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer limited access of doctors from prescribing the lifesaving drugs hydroxychloroquine and Z-Paks to save senior citizens in the state from Coronavirus. Then she continued to send coronavirus patients to nursing homes. This is still happening in May!

And the far left governor banned motorboats and jet skis but canoes and sailboats were acceptable.

This woman is drunk with power.

On Friday an employee at a dock in northern Michigan shared an interesting story about a phone call with Gretchen Whitmer’s husband.

This was just days after Whitmer finally lifted her nonsensical ban on motorboating.

Whitmer’s husband used his wife’s name to hopefully jump in line at the North Shore Dock, and get their boat in the water before the common rubes who also use the company for their boat and dock services.

The employee told him, “Get to the back of the line.”

100% Fed Up was the first to report on this story.

Now this…

Michigan State Senator Tom Barrett, R-Charlotte, said he was told to remove his Facebook post on the incident after Whitmer’s office told officials in the Senate GOP leader’s office the report was false.

Senator Barrett wrote about it on his Facebook page.

This was a lie.

And later Gretchen Whitmer told the public that the boat house incident was true.

This elitist governor cannot be trusted.

On Tuesday Governor Whitmer was forced to report on the #Boatgate scandal and insisted her husband “made a failed attempt at humor” when he tried to butt in line at the dock.

This sounds like another lie.

Forced to address why her husband tried to use the office of the governor to get his boat in the water ahead of everyone else, @GovWhitmer claims it was just a “failed attempt at humor.” She did not comment on her failed attempt at governing. pic.twitter.com/i7VTwoQNMY — Young Americans for Liberty (@YALiberty) May 26, 2020

