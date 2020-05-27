http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/ghGIDFEqaKM/creepy-joe.php
At the American Thinker Andrea Widburg draws attention to the video below depicting Joe Biden’s “inappropriate behavior” or “violation of boundaries” with women of all ages, but especially with young girls. She explains that the video has been “paired with statements from Professor Anthony Zenkus (ironically enough, a die-hard leftist and anti-capitalist) who speaks in an old video about how pedophiles groom children[.]” I think guys like Biden used to be denominated “creeps” or “boors,” but we now speak in the antiseptic language of clinical expertise to discuss these matters.
This is creepy and eye opening. #HeebieJeebieJoe pic.twitter.com/6ynZk3SUr7
— Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) May 24, 2020