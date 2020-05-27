https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/499639-democratic-unity-starts-to-crack-in-coronavirus-liability-reform-fight

A group of moderate Senate Democrats say they are open to considering liability protection for businesses in the next round of coronavirus relief legislation, a crack in Democratic unity that gives Republicans and the White House some leverage.

Senate Democratic Leader Charles SchumerCharles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerDemocratic leaders say Trump testing strategy is ‘to deny the truth’ about lack of supplies Trump slams Sessions: ‘You had no courage & ruined many lives’ Senate Democrats call on Trump administration to let Planned Parenthood centers keep PPP loans MORE (N.Y.) and Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiBottom line This week: Surveillance fight sets early test for House’s proxy voting Women suffering steeper job losses in COVID-19 economy MORE (D-Calif.) have rejected Republican demands for liability protection, but some rank-and-file Democrats say it could be appropriate in certain circumstances.

Sen. Chris Coons Christopher (Chris) Andrew CoonsCongress must fill the leadership void Congress headed toward unemployment showdown Trump declines to say if he’s ‘standing by’ nominee under investigation MORE (D-Del.) says he wants some form of liability protection for businesses to be included in the next coronavirus relief bill, but also framed it as something that could help workers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The simplest and most powerful solution to liability protection is to have a science-based, enforceable standard for the protection of employees and customers,” said Coons, a close ally of presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Americans debate life under COVID-19 risks Biden set to make risky economic argument against Trump Hillicon Valley: Tech companies lead way on WFH forever | States and counties plead for cybersecurity assistance | Trump weighing anti-conservative bias panel MORE.

“I don’t support a path forward where we don’t offer clear regulatory guidance and don’t offer liability protection for workers,” he added.

Coons said the federal government should provide businesses with liability protection in exchange for firms following national standards to protect workers. He suggested the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) as the agency best suited to issue national guidelines.

“That’s what OSHA exists for,” he said.

He also said a national standard would make it easier for businesses that operate across state lines.

“I’m from a part of the country where I can be in three other states in 15 minutes from my house. For a restaurant doing delivery or a small trucking company or a regional law firm, I think a national standard makes a lot of sense,” he said.

At a hearing earlier this month, Coons said he does not support a “blanket immunity law” that protects all employers but instead wants protections that distinguish responsible from irresponsible businesses.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There seems to be a broad bipartisan agreement that our laws shouldn’t treat responsible and irresponsible employers the same,” he said.

Coons noted the wave of coronavirus lawsuits predicted by Republicans has yet to emerge.

Sen. Doug Jones (Ala.), the most vulnerable Senate Democrat running for reelection this fall, said he’d like to see a compromise on liability protection.

“We got to have a balance on some things. I’m not going to give a blank check and blanket immunity to somebody. At the same time, I think we have to be very careful in protecting businesses,” he said. “I think we can find an appropriate balance if it doesn’t get into partisan politics. I hope we can figure it out.”

Jones expressed frustration over the lack of serious talks between McConnell and Schumer during the May work period.

“There is an urgency to start talking about it and see where we are,” he said. “We need to start talking now.”

Jones said he wants to see senators come together on a bipartisan agreement that can pass unanimously, like the $2.2 trillion CARES Act did in March.

He said if leaders in both parties give ground, they can move “something on the floor of the Senate that gets overwhelming bipartisan support.”

The Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing on liability protection in mid-April and Sen. John Cornyn John CornynBottom line Five questions about the next COVID-19 relief package Hillicon Valley: Lawmakers demand answers on Chinese COVID hacks | Biden re-ups criticism of Amazon | House Dem bill seeks to limit microtargeting MORE (R-Texas), a member of the panel, is helping to negotiate a GOP bill to protect businesses from lawsuits.

Cornyn told reporters recently that he’s “not talking about blanket immunity” but instead wants to require “higher standards of proof” for coronavirus-related lawsuits.

“The threat of litigation can be as much a deterrent on reopening the economy as anything else,” he said. “Around the margins it could make the difference between businesses deciding to reopen and deciding to throw in the towel.”

An aide to Cornyn said he had no announcement Monday on when Cornyn will unveil his proposal, which he is crafting with other GOP senators.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Americans debate life under COVID-19 risks The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip Democratic leaders say Trump testing strategy is ‘to deny the truth’ about lack of supplies MORE (R-Ky.) has insisted since late April that liability reform must be part of the next coronavirus package from Congress.

“My red line going forward on this bill is we need to provide protection, litigation protection, for those who have been on the front lines,” the GOP leader told Fox News on April 28.

“We can’t pass another bill unless we have liability protection,” he declared.

Schumer and Pelosi have dismissed the demand as a giveaway to corporate America with little public support.

“Is that the number one problem for people who are losing their jobs, people whose small businesses are going bankrupt, people who can’t feed their kids — protecting corporations from liability?” Schumer said on the Senate floor recently.

Pelosi told reporters in late April that Democrats “would not be inclined to be supporting any immunity from liability.”

Other Democrats, however, have signaled more willingness to discuss limited liability protection. Sen. Tom Carper Thomas (Tom) Richard CarperThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Trump threatens coronavirus funds for states easing voting OVERNIGHT ENERGY: New documents show EPA rolled back mileage standards despite staff, WH concerns | Land management bureau grants 75 royalty rate cuts for oil and gas | EPA employees allege leadership interference with science in watchdog survey EPA’s Wheeler grilled by Democrats over environmental rollbacks amid COVID-19 MORE (D-Del.), like Coons a moderate, said liability reform is “an issue that interests me.”

“In the earlier days on class action reform and asbestos litigation reform, which are first cousins to this issue, I was always interested in seeing if there’s a principled middle ground and I’m sure my staff and I will be involved,” he said.

Carper he would focus more on the issue as talks over the next phase of relief legislation pick up.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sen. Joe Manchin Joseph (Joe) ManchinStakes high for Collins in coronavirus relief standoff The Hill’s Coronavirus Report: Surgeon General stresses need to invest much more in public health infrastructure, during and after COVID-19; Fauci hopeful vaccine could be deployed in December Congress headed toward unemployment showdown MORE (D-W.Va.) says he would support liability protection for small, privately-owned businesses.

“These smaller businesses we have to be very careful how we protect them,” he said.

Asked if small businesses should get liability protection,” Manchin said: “I’m looking at that.”

“If I can help smaller businesses, I will,” he added.

“I’m not in favor of any publicly traded companies having that type of protection because they’re not answering to the public, they’re not answering truly to their workers, they’re answering to their shareholders. So it’s a whole different pressure point,” he said.

Sen. Jeff Merkley Jeffrey (Jeff) Alan MerkleyOregon GOP Senate nominee contradicts own campaign by saying she stands with QAnon Oregon GOP Senate nominee posts video in support of QAnon conspiracy theory We need just recovery for the coronavirus and climate crises MORE (D-Ore.), a more liberal member of the Democratic caucus, said national standards for workplace safety should be included in the next coronavirus package.

“We have to be watching out for both the customers and the employees. In fact, that’s essential for economic recovery,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Merkley indicated he would be more open to enacting liability protection if Republicans agree to national workplace safety guidelines.

“If we’re talking about liability protection if you are following well-designed guidelines implemented faithfully and truly, that’s a different question,” he said.

Sen. Maria Cantwell Maria Elaine CantwellTrump nominee for Consumer Product Safety Commission involved in CDC guidance shelving: AP Senate votes to reauthorize intel programs with added legal protections We can’t afford to let local news die MORE (Wash.), the ranking member of the Senate Commerce Committee, said she’s not a fan of what McConnell has proposed out of the gate but that she’s willing to keep an open mind.

“I’ll listen to what the debate is but I don’t think what the Republicans are suggesting is the right track,” she said.

Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin Richard (Dick) Joseph DurbinSenators weigh traveling amid coronavirus ahead of Memorial Day Congress headed toward unemployment showdown Senate to try to pass fix for Paycheck Protection Program Thursday MORE (Ill.), another member of the Judiciary panel, said some moderate liability protections may be in order.

“I think Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamWhy do Americans worry about North Korea? Senate confirms Ratcliffe to be Trump’s spy chief Abrams announces endorsements in 7 Senate races MORE identified it at the early stage of the hearing. We need to establish scientifically based, medically based standards for good conduct by businesses,” he said referring to the Judiciary Committee’s hearing earlier this month.

Durbin said the biggest obstacle to a compromise is the White House and U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which oppose national coronavirus-related workplace standards.

“The White House doesn’t want to do that. They don’t want to establish federal standards. The Chamber of Commerce opposes any regulations that are enforceable. So they’re kind of in a dilemma. They want government immunity but they don’t want to establish good conduct standards, which could be a defense for any business,” he said.

Durbin said, however, it makes sense to hold large companies and small businesses to different standards for coronavirus-related liability.

“The fellow who owns the hot-dog stand in Chicago, and we have a lot of them, might have two employees [and] is going to be held to a different standard than Boeing Aircraft,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

