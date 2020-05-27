https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/developing-president-trump-sign-executive-order-social-media-thursday-morning/

On Tuesday night Twitter censored President Trump’s tweet on mail-in voting.

Twitter has been silencing conservative voices and conservative publishers since President Trump won the election in2016.

Democrats and their allied in Big Tech know conservatives were able to freely communicate before the 2016 election and get around the lies of the mainstream media.

So Democrats put together a plan to silence conservative voices.

Today conservatives are regularly blocked, banned and censored by the far left elites at Facebook, Twitter, Google, YouTube and others.

Last night Twitter censored President Trump’s tweet.

Twitter’s Head of Site Integrity is a hateful leftist who said the Trump team put nazis in the White House.

TRENDING: “F*CK TRUMP” – Kathy Griffin Tells Jim Acosta How to Kill President Trump …So Where Are the Twitter Police?

President Trump responded to the assault on Wednesday.

….happen again. Just like we can’t let large scale Mail-In Ballots take root in our Country. It would be a free for all on cheating, forgery and the theft of Ballots. Whoever cheated the most would win. Likewise, Social Media. Clean up your act, NOW!!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2020

And on Wednesday night the Trump White House announced the president will sign an executive order on “social media” on Thursday morning.

Hallelujah!

UPDATE: @Alyssafarah corrects the EO will be signed tomorrow — Christian Datoc (@TocRadio) May 27, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

