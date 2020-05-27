https://www.westernjournal.com/ap-disney-seaworld-announce-plans-florida-parks-reopen/
SeaWorld and Walt Disney World will reopen in Orlando, Florida, in June and July after months of inactivity because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to plans a city task force approved Wednesday. The proposals will now be sent to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for final approval. The plan calls for SeaWorld to open to the…
The post Disney World Announces Plans To Reopen Florida Parks appeared first on The Western Journal.