DISNEY World officials hope to reopen the theme park on July 11 — after it was closed for months amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials from the theme park, located in Orlando, Florida, announced their proposed phased reopening on Wednesday during a meeting with a local economic recovery task force.

Disney World officials proposed a plan on Wednesday to reopen the theme park in JulyCredit: Reuters

Jim McPhee, senior vice president of operations at Disney World, said that as part of the plan, Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom would reopen on July 11.

Epcot and Hollywood Studios would reopen on July 15.

Disney’s plan must be approved by the mayor of Orange County, and then Florida Gov Ron DeSantis.

Officials said that as they reopen, the parks will not host parades or have firework shows.

The park shut down on March 15 amid coronavirus health concernsCredit: AP:Associated Press

Guests are pictured here at the Disney Springs shopping area in Orlando, which has already reopenedCredit: Alamy Live News

Character meet-and-greets will be paused as the park reopens, and all play areas will be temporarily closed.

All guests’ will need to reserve entry into the park in advance, and their temperatures, along with cast members’, will be checked, and face masks will be mandatory for everyone.

The company said they plan to enact “high-energy squads” of employees who will roam the parks checking to make sure people are wearing masks.

Disney officials said they might make “relaxation zones” where people will be allowed to remove their face masks.

Disney Springs, the outdoor shopping area in Orlando, began a phased reopening on May 20.

Disney World closed down on Sunday, March 15, because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The company said the decision was made “in an abundance of caution” to protect guests and employees, and came hours after the closure of Disneyland in California was announced.

Orlando is the United States’ most visited tourist destination, bringing huge numbers of people from around the globe to its major theme parks, which also include Universal Orlando and SeaWorld Orlando.

