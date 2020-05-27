https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/doj-barr-investigating-obama-admins-2016-election-unmasking-appoints-us-attorney-john-bash/

Department of Justice spokeswoman Kerri Kupec announced Wednesday night on the Sean Hannity show on the Fox News Channel that Attorney General William Barr has appointed John Bash, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas, to investigate the unmasking by the Obama administration of Trump campaign and transition figures around the 2016 presidential election.

Kupec said the Bash investigation will support the one by U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut John Durham into abuses in the Trump-Russia collusion hoax investigations instigated during the Obama administration and continued afterward.

Now former acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell declassified and released documents showing dozens of requests by many Obama officials were made to unmask Trump national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn (Ret.) during the transition, raising concerns the unmasking was done for political purposes.

Hannity told Kupec his sources have told him members of the Trump family were unmasked by Obama officials and possibly members of the media.

In addition to Durham and Bash looking at Obama administration abuses, Barr this year also appointed Jeffrey Jensen, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, to investigate the Obama administration’s corrupt set-up and the ensuing prosecution of Flynn by the FBI under James Comey and Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

