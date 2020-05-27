http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/jSfyJ3lTSt0/stock-market-futures-open-to-close-news.html

Stocks rose for a second day Wednesday on optimism about the reopening of the economy. However, a decline in tech shares kept the gains in check.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 221 points higher, or 0.9%. The 30-stock average traded back above 25,000 and aimed for its first close above that level since March. The S&P 500 gained 0.2% while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.3%.

Carnival Corp. shares jumped 9.1% while United Airlines added nearly 10%. JPMorgan Chase was up 6% while Citigroup advanced 7.3%. The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE) gained more than 5% along with the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE). Both ETFs were on pace for their best weekly performances since April.

Stocks that benefited from people staying at home struggled on Wednesday as investors rotated out of those names. Zoom Video and Netflix dropped 5.6% and 1.9%, respectively. Shopify, Amazon and Teladoc Health fell 7.2%, 2.2% and 9.8%, respectively.

The S&P 500 tech sector dropped more than 1% as Apple shares lost 0.5%. Nvidia shares dropped 5.2% while AMD slid 3.6%.

“The market has been making a V-pattern upward and there’s been a tremendous amount of skepticism around that but we are just starting now to see some evidence in the data turning,” said Michael Darda, MKM Partners chief market strategist and chief economist. “Some better than expected housing numbers. As reopening gets underway, virtually all states now we are starting to see activity bounce off of very low levels.”

On Wednesday, the Mortgage Bankers Association reported a sixth straight weekly rise in mortgage applications. Data released Tuesday showed new home sales in April topped estimates. Sales of new U.S. single-family homes increased by 623,000 last month, beating estimates of 490,000, according to Dow Jones.