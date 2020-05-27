https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/dow-rallies-500-points-2nd-day/

(CNBC) — Stocks rose for a second day on Wednesday as Wall Street grew more optimistic about the economy reopening. Shares of companies that benefit from the economic restart led the way.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 511 points, or 2.1%, with less than one hour left in the session. The 30-stock average was on pace to close above 25,000 for the first time since March.

The S&P 500 traded 1.4% higher after briefly trading lower. That recovery put the S&P 500 back on track to close above its 200-day moving average — a key level watched by traders — and over the 3,000 mark for the first time since March. The Nasdaq Composite gained 0.7%.

