https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/election-disaster-mail-voting-state-confirms-trumps-fears/



Attention to President Trump’s tweets Tuesday regarding mail-in voting was focused mostly on Twitter slapping a “fact-checking” alert on the messages, warning readers they shouldn’t trust the claims.

But the Gateway Pundit points out, amid studies showing mail-in voting is more likely than in-person voting to be exploited by fraud, that Trump is raising the concerns amid a ballot scandal in Oregon, where everyone votes by mail already.

Oregon’s “ballotgate” was documented by a Facebook group joined by 2,400 people called My Party Was Changed.

The page allowed voters to tell their disturbing stories.

Some, despite declaring their party membership, received ballots only for the non-partisan races. And it was too late to fix the problem.

TRENDING: Trump: ‘I have a chance to break the Deep State’

Others say they were sent a ballot for the Democratic candidates even though they are registered Republican and vice versa, Gateway Pundit reported.

Still others claim they received multiple ballots.

And, perhaps most disturbing of all, noncitizens are automatically being registered to vote because of the state’ new motor voter law.

Last week, Oregon’s secretary of state, Bev Clarno, teamed with Facebook “fact checkers” to blame voters for the problems and dismiss their claims as “fake news.”

But the Gateway Pundit noted reporters didn’t check the claims. And the blog has documents confirming, for example, a noncitizen’s admission that she started receiving ballots after changing her address with the DMV and post office.

In another example, an Oregon resident told Portland, Oregon, talk-radio host Lars Larson his noncitizen stepson began receiving ballots due to a DMV error.

The Gateway Pundit noted 10 people were convicted of illegally voting in Oregon in 2016 and many more were investigated. After the 2016 election, 128 cases were opened in Oregon and Washington.

State officials, the blog said, “are ignoring the problem and silencing those who speak out.”

Attorney General William Barr “would have a field day investigating and auditing Oregon’s vote-by-mail system.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

