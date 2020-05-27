https://www.westernjournal.com/ex-cbs-pres-issues-scathing-comments-establishment-media-wildly-liberal-anti-trump/
The former president of CBS News launched an all-out assault against establishment media outlets this week in a scathing Op-Ed that decried their far-left turn in recent decades. Van Gordon Sauter, who helmed the network during two separate stints in the 1980s, called out two of the country’s cable news outlets, describing them as “unrelentingly…
The post Ex-CBS Pres Issues Scathing Comments: Establishment Media Is Wildly Liberal and Anti-Trump appeared first on The Western Journal.