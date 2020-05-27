https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/rod-rosenstein-robert-mueller-senate-judiciary/2020/05/27/id/969265

Former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein will be the first person to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee in its investigation into the origins of the Russia probe, Fox News reports.

Committee chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., announced Wednesday that Rosenstein is scheduled to provide testimony at 10 a.m. ET on June 3.

The hearing will be called “Oversight of the Crossfire Hurricane Investigation: Day 1.”

The name is a reference to “Crossfire Hurricane,” which was the FBI’s nickname for the bureau’s first probe into whether Russia interfered during the 2016 presidential election.

Earlier this month, Graham highlighted what this investigation will look into, including whether “Robert Mueller should have ever been appointed as special counsel.”

It was Rosenstein who appointed Mueller as special counsel in May 2017. He also wrote the “scope memo,” which outlined Mueller’s authority for the investigation. That memo was declassified earlier this month and showed Mueller had more authority than previously thought.

The latest declassified version of the scope memo, issued in August 2017, showed Rosenstein authorized a criminal investigation into the Trump team that involved more than alleged Russian election interference.

Mueller could look into whether former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn “committed a crime or crimes by engaging in conversations with Russian government officials during the period of the Trump transition.”

The memo also states Mueller was tasked specifically with investigating whether several former Trump camaign officials including Carter Page, George Papadopoulos, and Paul Manafort had “committed a crime or crimes by colluding with Russian government officials with respect to the Russian government’s efforts to interfere with the 2016 election for President of the United States.”

