https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/exclusive-obama-held-official-state-dinner-italy-three-days-carter-page-fisa-warrant-kicked-off/

Not only was Italy the likely place where the Trump-Russia Collusion sham started, but three days before the Carter Page FISA warrant was put in place, the Obama State Department held an Official State Dinner with – Italy.

Less than a week ago we reported that the likely starting ground for the Trump-Russia collusion sham was Italy.  George Papadopoulos released the following tweet about Obamagate in Italy a few days before our post:

Obama and the former leader of Italy, Matteo Renzi, held meetings in Italy before the 2016 election and in early 2017.

TRENDING: “F*CK TRUMP” – Kathy Griffin Tells Jim Acosta How to Kill President Trump

Why Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi is Dining With Obama

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi joined Barack Obama for the last formal dinner of his presidency. Why?

Barack Obama Arrives in Milan for Climate Speech, Meeting with Former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi

Former President Barack Obama touched down in Milan, Italy, on Monday, kicking off a two-day trip in which he will meet with former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and also discuss climate change at a conference.

Papadopoulos also tweeted his thoughts that Italy was more involved in Obamagate than previously reported:

Italian nuclear engineer and suspected Deep State target Giulio Occhionero pointed out the Italian connection in the release of those who unmasked General Michael Flynn in the weeks after the 2016 election. This list was also released a few weeks ago. The list included Obama’s Ambassador to Italy, John R. Phillips and the Deputy Chief of Mission in Italy, Kelly Degnan.

Occhionero was arrested for a crime he claimed he didn’t commit where he says he was set up by the Deep State.

Upon his arrest, the Italians who arrested him asked, “Who is your contact with the Trump team?”

The Italian press is appalled with reports that young Papadopoulos’s wife, an Italian born model, was asked by the FBI to spy on her husband:

Mrs. Papadopoulos was also targeted after she testified in front of Congress that Joseph Mifsud, who has connections to Italy, was actually with the Clinton Foundation.

But perhaps the most damaging document, proving ties to Italy, was the recently released Crossfire Hurricane launch letter. This document is what started it all. The Trump – Russia colluision hoax, which culminated in the Mueller Special Counsel, started with this document.

If the Crossfire Hurricane document is referring to Italy, we have strong belief that it refers to LEGAT or Legal Attache Kieran Ramsey. Occhionero has claimed that Ramsey would not testify at his trial and believes this is because he is hiding something.

We reported on Ramsey previously and noted that he is being requested to be interviewed by the Senate.

The Crossfire Hurricane launch letter begins with this:

Details:
(S/ /REL TO USA[Redacted] On Wednesday, July 27, 2016, Legal Attaché (Legat) [Redacted] was summoned to the Office of the Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) for the [Redacted] who will be leaving [Redacted] post Saturday July 30, 2016 and set to soon thereafter retire from government service, advised [Redacted] was called by [Redacted] about an urgent matter requiring an in person meeting with the U.S. Ambassador. [Note: [Redacted]. The [Redacted] was scheduled to be away from post until mid-August, therefore [Redacted] attended the meeting.

If the incident noted in the document occurred in Italy, the LEGAT was Ramsey. Barbara on Twitter points out that the Holy See (i.e. Catholic Church in Rome, Italy) had a change in the Chief of Mission in July 2016:

Ken Hackett was the prior US Ambassador to the Holy See and he retired in early 2017:

This all started in July 2016 in Italy. 

Is this why Obama invited Renzi to the White House shortly before the Carter Page FISA Warrant was initiated?  Was this a get together of Deep State operatives to congratulate each other on crimes to date and to put in place more crimes? 

We now know that the first Carter Page FISA memo was initiated on October 21, 2016.   This was only three days after the State dinner with Italy. 

Per a review of the invites to the dinner, many in the Obama Administration were present at the dinner, but so was Hunter Biden and so was Italy’s Raffaele Cantone, Renzi’s appointed President of the Anti-corruption National Authority in Italy.  Why was he at this meeting?

What was going on with Obama and the Italians in 2016?

No wonder US Attorney John Durham traveled with AG Barr to Italy. Italy, it appears, was the epicenter for Crossfire Hurricane!

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...