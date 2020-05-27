https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/fauci-lied-aids-now-lying-covid-19/

According to one expert, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Director Robert Redfield are pulling a play out of their old HIV/AIDS playbook by exaggerating the seriousness of COVID-19.

In a new interview on my “Hidden Truth Show” podcast released today, Michael Fumento, author of “The Myth of Heterosexual AIDS” and former AIDS analyst for the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights, recounts how Fauci and Redfield were “spectacularly wrong” about the contagiousness of HIV. He also accuses them of lying about who was at risk of contracting the disease.

“We were told AIDS does not discriminate,” Fumento said. “It was all fake. AIDS was always a disease of gay men, intravenous drug users and recipients of blood transfusions.” According to Fumento, they lied to attract more attention to the disease. “They decided that to the extent it was seen as a disease of undesirables it would not get the kind of attention and money it deserved,” he said.

Fumento sees Fauci and Redfield doing the same thing now with COVID-19, exaggerating its seriousness and its impact on groups other than the elderly and infirm. Fauci recently told Congress, despite all of the evidence that it does not seriously impact children, “We don’t know everything about this virus, and we really better be very careful – particularly when it comes to children.” The disease clearly is one that almost exclusively kills the elderly. According to one state’s numbers (Pennsylvania), more people over the age of 95 have died from the disease than under the age of 60!

Fumento notes that public health officials, such as Fauci and Redfield, and the media have consistently overestimated the impact of diseases. He says they did it with Avian flu, SARS, Mad Cow disease, Zika virus and Ebola. “The more outrageous you are in your projections, the more you are rewarded,” says Fumento. “They have learned this with each and every faux epidemic.”

Fumento explains that progressives dominate the upper echelon of health care. For them, shutting everyone in to protect the elderly and infirm fits nicely with their “health care equity agenda.” Individual liberty is not of great concern to them, nor is a capitalist economy.

Fumento is highly critical of Redfield. Under Redfield’s direction, he claims, the CDC turned down test kits from the World Health Organization in favor of making their own, but then screwed them up through contamination, delaying testing in the U.S. by 30 days. The CDC has also been way off on its projections. Based upon the CDC’s latest numbers, the actual COVID-19 death rate is only about a quarter percent (0.26%), making it only twice as deadly as the flu, not 10 times as the CDC and Fauci had been maintaining, according to Fumento.

My full interview with Michael Fumento can be seen here:

[embedded content]

