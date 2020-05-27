https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/george-floyd-protesters-destroy-minneapolis-polices-3rd-precinct-cops-deploy-flash-bangs-tear-gas-videos/

George Floyd protesters on Wednesday afternoon destroyed the Minneapolis Police’s 3rd precinct.

A Minneapolis police officer was filmed kneeling on a black man’s neck on Monday.

The victim, George Floyd, said he couldn’t breathe but the police officer kept his knee on his neck.

Floyd then died during the arrest.

Protesters threw large rocks through the windows of the police precinct and cops responded by deploying flash bangs and tear gas.

WATCH (language warning):

Flash bangs pic.twitter.com/fxTamxoGy9 — Karen Scullin FOX9 (@kscullinfox9) May 27, 2020

The 3rd precinct is being destroyed!

WATCH:

The 3rd precinct is being destroyed pic.twitter.com/ZuvhSJu8sW — Karen Scullin FOX9 (@kscullinfox9) May 27, 2020

Tear gas was deployed to disperse the protesters:

The mob then moved across the street and looted a Target store!

Stealing TV’s and groceries, clothes pic.twitter.com/pxkBl9UO7L — Karen Scullin FOX9 (@kscullinfox9) May 27, 2020

