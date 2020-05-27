https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/AsaHutchinson-arkansas-coronavirus-covid/2020/05/27/id/969322

Building consumer confidence will help to get the economy revived, Arkansas’ GOP Governor Asa Hutchinson told Newsmax TV.

“We’ve got to build consumer confidence, where the restaurant owners adjust so that they can make sure the consumer feels safe and that it’s going to be a good environment in which they can dine,” Hutchinson told Wednesday’s “Greg Kelly Reports.” So we’re building that confidence. We want to get to phase two quickly. We’re not there yet. We’ve got to continue to manage the risks.”

Arkansas was one of a handful of states that didn’t have stay-at-home orders in place. Hutchinson credits his state’s public health education outreach on how to deal with coronavirus.

“Of course, here in Arkansas, we are doing well. We take the virus very seriously. We know the risk associated with that. We try to educate everyone, every day on those risks. But what we have to do is be able to manage those risks,” Hutchinson said. “We didn’t shut down the economy. We didn’t shelter in place. We knew that wasn’t the right public health call, and it certainly wasn’t the right thing for our economy.”

“So we kept open. We did put restraints restaurants and some of the person-to-person businesses. Since May 4, we gradually lifted some of those restrictions so that we can get back to more of a normal life, but manage those risks and remind people that those risks are still there.”

Arkansas has had 6,096 coronavirus cases, including 120 deaths, according to the state’s health department.

Hutchinson said Arkansas has seen a flair up in coronavirus cases recently, but only because the state has increased testing. But, he said, that doesn’t mean it’s time to shut down the state.

“So, I want to applaud … the president. Whenever he talks about opening up the economy, that is an important message for us. We’re going to be in the tank if we don’t open up again, if we don’t start doing business again. We’re doing that in Arkansas but at the same time, taking this continuously, seriously, and managing those risks.”

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

