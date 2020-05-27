https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/governor-disputes-report-store-reopen-shutdown-buy-jewelry/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham defended her decision to purchase jewelry from a store that was supposed to be closed under her coronavirus mandate.

Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, called in an order to a jewelry store to make a purchase at a time when curbside delivery was not allowed under her stay-at-home order, according to a report from KRQE News 13. She called Lilly Barrack and bought the jewelry outside the store in a coordinated pick up with one of Lujan Grisham’s employees.

This exchange took place in early April, just days after the governor mandated that all nonessential businesses close. Curbside delivery was not allowed until May 1. When asked about the purchases, a spokesman for Lujan Grisham confirmed that the exchanges were made but disputed details of the report, arguing that the store delivered the product and denying that a staff member went to the store to pick up the package.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

