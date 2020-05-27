https://www.dailywire.com/news/i-will-never-let-it-happen-trump-to-sign-an-executive-order-on-social-media-companies

President Donald Trump will reportedly sign an executive order on Thursday pertaining to social media companies, according to White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

“McEnany told reporters aboard Air Force One that the order is ‘pertaining to social media’ but shared no additional details on what it will do,” Politico reported. “But the announcement revived fears within the online industry that the Trump administration will target a 24-year-old statute that protects the companies from lawsuits — an avenue that a growing number of Republican lawmakers have advocated in their bias allegations about Silicon Valley.”

Shortly after news broke that Trump would sign an executive order, the president tweeted: “Big Tech is doing everything in their very considerable power to CENSOR in advance of the 2020 Election. If that happens, we no longer have our freedom. I will never let it happen! They tried hard in 2016, and lost. Now they are going absolutely CRAZY. Stay Tuned!!!”

Big Tech is doing everything in their very considerable power to CENSOR in advance of the 2020 Election. If that happens, we no longer have our freedom. I will never let it happen! They tried hard in 2016, and lost. Now they are going absolutely CRAZY. Stay Tuned!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2020

