Steve Bannon, former adviser to President Donald Trump, has made progress in his efforts to start a Catholic political academy in Italy after a court sided against the country’s culture ministry, which is opposing its creation.

Bannon is supporting the Dignitatis Humanae Institute, which is attempting to move into an 800-year-old monastery located near Rome, and said in a statement after the ruling that he and the school’s founder, Benjamin Harnwell, have “stood by the monastery, the community and Italy during this pandemic when it would have been easy to walk way.”

The property is currently owned by the Italian Culture Ministry, which plans on appealing the ruling to the Council of State.

The New York Post notes that Bannon, who is Catholic himself, has been assisting in coming up with the curriculum for a course on leadership that targets far-right Catholic activists who attend the Academy for the Judeo-Christian West in Trisulti. The Post also notes that the school had been opposed by many of the local residents, and that it backed out of a 19-year lease just last year, claiming that contractual obligations weren’t met. It has since filed an appeal with a regional tribunal that claims the decision was political in nature.

