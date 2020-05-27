https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Jordan-Comey-Trump-Flynn/2020/05/27/id/969313

The ranking Republican on the House judiciary and oversight committees, Jim Jordan, told Newsmax TV on Wednesday that he believed former FBI Director Jim Comey was the “central player” in abuses of federal power during the latter stages of the Obama administration and hopes he is held accountable.

Jordan, a seven-term congressman from Ohio, told “The Chris Salcedo Show” that Comey was in the middle of the investigations of Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and those associated with it, a series of circumstances Salcedo referred to as “Obamagate.”

Fueling the accusations were that special prosecutor Robert Mueller found no collusion existed between the Trump campaign and Russian officials. Also, Gen. Michael Flynn, Trump’s first national security adviser, pleaded guilty to charges of lying to FBI agents as part of the Mueller investigation, a case the Justice Department has sought to drop but remains before a federal judge.

“I hope Jim Comey is held to account. I really do,” the 56-year-old Jordan said. “He’s the central player in all of this. He’s the guy who went from the Obama administration into the Trump administration. He was the guy, I think, that was going to ‘protect’ their ‘insurance policy,’ to make sure no one found out about what they were trying to do to President Trump in the latter stages of the Obama administration.”

Republicans have decried the actions of Comey and others for their use of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act to monitor the Trump campaign, disclosing information to reporters damaging to Trump and manipulating a “perjury trap” of Flynn, among other things.

Jordan said he hopes Attorney General William Barr and special prosecutor John Durham, appointed by Barr to look into the alleged abuses, focus on Comey.

“In those critical days in May of 2017, Jim Comey is fired on May 9,” Jordan said. “May 17, Bob Mueller is named special counsel. In that eight-day time frame, the things that were going on at the top level of the FBI when Andy McCabe was the acting director: They were talking about (then Deputy Attorney General) Rod Rosentein wearing a wire to record the president of the United States; they were talking about the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from office; they were talking about an obstruction of justice investigation into the president; and they were certainly talking about the action they ultimately took, which was getting Bob Mueller named as the special counsel because Jim Comey leaked his memo.

“That’s scary stuff and Comey is involved in all of this. So I hope the investigation that John Durham and Bill Barr are doing gets to the heart of all of this, and really holds Jim Comey accountable.”

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

