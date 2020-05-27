http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/4nxpFTrI9aA/

Joe Biden is being accused of audibly farting during a campaign livestream on Wednesday.

Biden was appearing with Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and as the candidate was speaking, he shifted in his chair, and a strange noise was heard.

Watch:

Did Biden just pull an Eric Swalwell and rip one live on camera? pic.twitter.com/yfYizPgtX4 — Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) May 27, 2020

“Did Biden just pull an Eric Swalwell and rip one live on camera?” Students for Trump asked on Twitter.

That was in reference to the accusation that then-presidential candidate Swalwell broke wind during a television interview.

Eric Swalwell appears to drop a massive fart during live on television Turn the sound on, this is real pic.twitter.com/DyElNSwYog — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 19, 2019

Breitbart News reported in November:

During the video, as the fart was being ripped, Swalwell pauses and appears to smirk as he says, “The evidence is un-contradicted that the president used taxpayer dollars…”

Swalwell denied cutting the cheese.

Donald Trump Jr. asked a similar question as Students for Trump.

Twitter user @ComfortablySmug asked, “Did Biden shart?”

