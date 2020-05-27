https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/just-launch-spacex-postponed-due-bad-weather/

The countdown began this morning for the launch of Elon Musk’s SpaceX Dragon Demo-2, a mission that will send NASA astronauts into space from U.S. soil for the first time in nearly a decade.

The craft was set to launch today at 4:33 p.m. EST.

American astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley will launch from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on SpaceX’s Falcon 9 and fly to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard a Crew Dragon capsule. The last such launch came in July 2011 and became the final mission of NASA’s space shuttle program.

Unfortunately the launch was scrubbed at around t-minus 17 minutes due to bad weather.

Lightning strikes were spotted near the launch pad earlier on Wednesday and a tornado warning was issued near Kennedy Space Center.

The backup launch day is Saturday, May 30th at 3:22 PM ET.

More from NASA:

