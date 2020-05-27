https://www.dailywire.com/news/justice-will-be-served-trump-announces-he-has-directed-fbi-doj-to-investigate-death-of-george-floyd

President Donald Trump announced late on Wednesday afternoon that he directed the FBI and Department of Justice to investigate the death of George Floyd after Floyd died in police custody earlier this week.

“At my request, the FBI and the Department of Justice are already well into an investigation as to the very sad and tragic death in Minnesota of George Floyd,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “I have asked for this investigation to be expedited and greatly appreciate all of the work done by local law enforcement. My heart goes out to George’s family and friends. Justice will be served!”

At my request, the FBI and the Department of Justice are already well into an investigation as to the very sad and tragic death in Minnesota of George Floyd…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2020

