(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Kathy Griffin advocated plunging an air-filled syringe into President Trump.

Reacting to a tweet from CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta, which said Trump pondered whether or not he should be given an insulin regimen at a White House diabetes event on Tuesday, the comedienne said: “Syringe with nothing but air inside it would do the trick. F— TRUMP.”

In medical procedures, air accidentally injected into the body’s bloodstream through syringes or IVs can cause air embolisms, which can be fatal.

