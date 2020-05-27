https://www.dailywire.com/news/kathy-griffin-suggests-trump-should-use-syringe-with-nothing-but-air-inside-it-trump-jr-blasts-her-twitter

Kathy Griffin suggested that President Donald Trump be injected with a “syringe with nothing but air inside it” on Tuesday and was subsequently slammed by numerous notable figures, including Donald Trump Jr.

Griffin made the remarks in response to a CNN reporter tweeting: “Trump at diabetes event at WH: ‘I don’t use insulin. Should I be?’”

Griffin responded: “Syringe with nothing but air inside it would do the trick. F**K TRUMP”

Griffin later responded to a tweet from The Washington Examiner about what she initially wrote.

The Washington Examiner wrote in a tweet that linked to a news article: “[Kathy Griffin] advocates for someone to stab [President Trump] with syringe full of air. Air embolisms, caused by air getting into the bloodstream, can be fatal.”

Griffin responded: “I SURE DID, F**KER.”

A Washington Examiner reporter later wrote that Twitter told them that they would “look into” whether Griffin’s tweets violated their terms of service.

Griffin responded: “Go f**k yourself. Do you wanna tussle with me, you f**king amateur?”

Trump Jr. responded to Griffin’s remarks early on Wednesday morning by taking a shot at both her and Twitter, which, on Tuesday continued to demonstrate bias against the president on its platform via its actions in fact-checking something the president said while ignoring numerous false claims from Democrat Joe Biden.

Trump Jr. tweeted: “I don’t think past their prime comedians who tweet stupid things should be banned on here, but next time [Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey] bans a conservative for saying something not PC, just remember they have no problem with Dems making death threats against [President Trump] on their platform.”

I don’t think past their prime comedians who tweet stupid things should be banned on here, but next time @twitter @jack bans a conservative for saying something not PC, just remember they have no problem with Dems making death threats against @realDonaldTrump on their platform. https://t.co/pOd6GXbxhV — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 27, 2020

In May 2017, Griffin held up a severed and bloody head of President Trump at a photo shoot that instantly backfired on her. The Daily Wire reported:

Griffin’s decapitated Trump stunt clearly did not get the response from the Left she anticipated. Despite initially defending her “expression of art,” after her colleagues condemned her actions — including fellow CNN New Year’s Eve co-host Anderson Cooper, who slammed the “clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate” image — Griffin posted a contrite video apology Tuesday afternoon in which she admitted she “went too far.”

Griffin’s actions were too extreme, even for overtly anti-Trump CNN, which cut ties with Griffin after the incident.

CNN’s public relations team tweeted: “CNN has terminated our agreement with Kathy Griffin to appear on our New Year’s Eve program.”

CNN has terminated our agreement with Kathy Griffin to appear on our New Year’s Eve program. — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) May 31, 2017

Griffin said earlier this year that after her stunt she had to beg for work because no one wanted to be associated with her.

“I straight up was just begging for five lines on something that would be seen by people that had nothing to do with Trump – nothing that was controversial,” Griffin told USA Today. “I’m certainly learning how to do more things, as they say ‘in house,’ and (it’s) one of the things that I became proactive about after the Trump scandal because it’s kind of like Hollywood feels like I have something that they’re going to catch… People don’t want to get Kathy Griffin-ed.”

