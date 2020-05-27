https://www.theblaze.com/news/kathy-griffin-unhinged-trump-injected-syringe

Far-left comedian Kathy Griffin — an outspoken, card-carrying hater of President Donald Trump — apparently was seeing more red than usual Wednesday night.

What happened?

CNN’s Jim Acosta tweeted that during at a White House diabetes event, Trump uttered, “I don’t use insulin. Should I be?”

Griffin saw an opening and went in for the kill: “Syringe with nothing but air inside it would do the trick.” Oh, and she added an obligatory, all caps, “F*** TRUMP.”

Being injected with a syringe full of air can be lethal, Entertainment Weekly reported.

The firestorm now ignited, Griffin received for the rest of the night the attention she probably was craving. And while she got kudos from her leftist teammates on Twitter, not every user appreciated her sentiments — and many tagged the Secret Service in their comments in the hopes the agency will pay the D-List celeb a visit:

“What a disgusting, hateful person you are.”

“She needs to be arrested immediately for this!!!”

“When a person advocates for the murder of a US president the punishment should be swift and harsh.”

“Oh god I hope we get to witness her having a nervous breakdown!!!!”

“Consider yourself reported Katie!”

“Washed up has been.”

“You haven’t learned a single thing have you?”

But Griffin wasn’t done. Not even close.

After the Washington Examiner posted a rather straightforward tweet, saying Griffin “advocates for someone to stab @realDonaldTrump with syringe full of air. Air embolisms, caused by air getting into the bloodstream, can be fatal,” she replied, “I SURE DID, F***ER.”

But she saved her biggest dose of venom for Examiner reporter Daniel Chaitin, who said “Twitter tells @TonyDLeonardi they will ‘look into’ whether the tweets by @kathygriffin violated their violent threats policy. He also reached out to Secret Service for comment.”

In response, Griffin unleashed what seemed like an invitation for a fight: “Go f*** yourself. Do you wanna tussle with me, you f***ing amateur?”

She also tweeted the following:

Anything else?

Trump hating is nothing new for Griffin.

