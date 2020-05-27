https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/kellyanne-conway-twitter-fact-check/2020/05/27/id/969241

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway slammed Twitter’s decision to, for the first time, fact-check a tweet by President Donald Trump, telling Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” on Wednesday that the fact-checkers themselves are biased.

Conway said that the richest part of all is that the fact check links to articles by CNN and the Washington Post, adding that “These people have got nothing important right over the last three years, beginning with the very election where they were relying on their own data.”

The president’s tweet that was fact-checked claimed that mail-in ballots would lead to widespread voter fraud. Trump responded to Twitter’s move by accusing the social media platform of election meddling.

Conway said that more than “90% of mainstream media reportedly vote for the Democratic presidential candidate. So many conservatives and many non-liberals and many non-voters feel like they have a platform on social media that allows them, for free, to express themselves.”

She added that it was absurd to “turn around and use … the same people who attack him all day long to ‘fact-check’ him.”

Conway stressed that “We have no presence in the mainstream media. They look down on us like we’re deplorable and irredeemable. So, social media gives us that presence and the president himself has a huge advantage on social media.”

She said the mainstream media is trying to shut Trump down, because he “has more followers than any president. He uses it more than anyone ever has to reach the people, to communicate, and to also hear back from them what’s on their minds.”

