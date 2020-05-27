https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/landlord-threatens-church-stop-giving-food-due-traffic-nuisance/

(KPRC) — SUGAR LAND, Texas – The Redeemed Christian Church Of God Royal Priesthood Parish has been feeding hundreds of families in need through the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is our passion, the heart for the church,” said Pastor James Ekanem

The Houston Food Bank named Ekanem’s parish a Disaster Relief Center during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said. Since then, people in cars have lined up outside the church to collect food they desperately need.

