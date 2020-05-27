https://www.dailywire.com/news/laura-ingraham-democratic-governors-endangering-their-states-futures-in-attempt-to-take-out-trump

As summer quickly approaches, the question remains how long the COVID-19 lockdowns will continue in certain states and cities. In a segment on Tuesday’s “Ingraham Angle,” host Laura Ingraham argued there is “no good reason” to keep the lockdowns going, asserting it will only cripple the economy and help Democrats in the November election.

“Today the Dow jumped 500 points, almost closing above 25,000. Consumer confidence is rising. Investors across the board are seeing light at the end of the tunnel. And Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Utah, Florida, Alabama, Mississippi [are] all run by pretty conservative governors. Well, you see, their life is finally getting back to normal,” Ingraham said, as reported by Fox News. “Even California’s lockdown lover, [Gov.] Gavin Newsom, he’s under pressure from lawsuits from small business owners and people in the faith community. And he has had to ease up also.”

States like Michigan, North Carolina, New York and Virginia (all run by Democrats) have signaled that they will keep the lockdowns going. Ingraham denounced them as frauds that are “endangering their state’s futures.”

“And as for those blue state governors, that just won’t accept yes for an answer. Well, don’t believe for a second their fraudulent justifications that it’s all for your own safety,” Ingraham warned. “You know, they always say that when they’re taking away your constitutional rights, but it’s becoming more obvious by the day that these power-hungry governors and radical mayors are endangering their state’s futures and will eventually see their states left behind.”

To back up her assertion, Ingraham pointed to a report by Politico that showed Democrats were worried that swift economic recovery would help Trump in November.

“There’s no good reason to keep any part of the country completely closed unless that is, you don’t want America to recover, at least while Trump is president,” Ingraham said. “An article in Politico, you may have heard of it, reported over the weekend that Democrats are privately freaking out — yes, you heard that right — that the American economy will be in a massive recovery mode come the fall.”

“Deep down, it seems like they’re rooting against life getting better for American families, rooting for Americans to remain unemployed,” Ingraham added.

As noted by The Daily Wire, Jason Furman, one of the Obama administration’s top economists, said that America will likely see a V-shaped recovery after the lockdowns drop.

“We are about to see the best economic data we’ve seen in the history of this country,” Furman told officials from both parties over a conference call, including former cabinet secretaries and Federal Reserve chairs. “Everyone looked puzzled and thought I had misspoken.”

A Democratic operative told Politico that Biden will have a difficult time campaigning against Trump if the economy recovers.

“Trump beats Biden on the economy even right now!” the operative said. “This is going to be extremely difficult no matter what. It’s existential that we figure it out. In any of these economic scenarios Democrats are going to have to win the argument that our public health and economy are much worse off because of Donald Trump’s failure of leadership.”

