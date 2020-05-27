https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/limbaugh-admits-worried-one-thing-concerning-pandemic/

President Trump and many economists forecast a surge in the economy within weeks or months as coronavirus cases recede and fears diminish.

Already, the Dow Jones is hovering around 25,000, up from the pandemic low point of 18,000 and within striking distance of the all-time peak of nearly 29,000.

By 2021, many expect to see a full-blown economic boom.

But talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh warned Wednesday there is cause for concern.

“There is one thing about this that I am worried about, and I’ll admit it to you,” Limbaugh told his listeners.

It’s the fact that the nation’s two most populous states are led by Democratic governors who oppose President Trump’s re-election.

“Our country cannot fully recover without the California and New York state economies participating, and we know it and they know it. Gavin Newsom knows it, and so does Fredo Jr. know it. Andrew Cuomo knows it,” Limbaugh said.

He noted the lockdown was based on the faulty model predicting 2.2 million deaths in the United States.

“These models have been worthless. They have yet to be right about anything. Yet they remain quoted, and they remain consulted,” Limbaugh said.

“Why do you think California and New York are not even talking about opening? California and New York say, ‘We’re shutting down for the rest of the summer,'” he said.

“These birdbrains in California — these public health officials and the city council, town council, board of supervisors, whatever — say, ‘Yes. We’re gonna maintain shelter-in-place through the summer, through the end of July, maybe into August.’ They know what they’re doing. Gavin Newsom’s doing the same thing, and the longer New York and California stay stagnant, the more it’s going to impede the nationwide economic recovery and boost.”

He compared the apparent intentions of the governors to the use of a neutron bomb, which destroys people but not infrastructure.

“I’m telling you that Gavin Newsom and Andrew Cuomo are willing to destroy their states in neutron bomb fashion. They don’t care about the number of people who get hurt, ’cause they’ll just print some money, get a bailout from the Feds or the red states. It’s the plan! Meanwhile, their infrastructure will remain unharmed as best they can see to it, and they’re willing to do this to destroy Trump, and I don’t have any doubt about it,” he said.

“You watch. They’re gonna be the last ones to open, and that is gonna be evidence — maybe evidence you don’t need ’cause you already know it and believe it. But that’s gonna the evidence that this is a political ‘strategery’ and maneuver to thwart Trump’s Transition to Greatness and the complete recovery of the U.S. economy.”

Limbaugh cited statements from Cuomo.

The New York governor said there “cannot be a national recovery if the state and local governments are not funded” and the “COVID states, the states that bore the brunt of the COVID virus are one-third of the national GDP.”

“See?” Limbaugh said.

