Elon Musk’s SpaceX will soon attempt the first manned mission by a private company amid light Florida rains.

I’ll have live updates throughout the afternoon, or until the mission is scrubbed due to weather or some other concern.

This is also the first manned flight of the Crew Dragon spacecraft, set to launch on a Falcon 9 Block 5 rocket, then rendezvous with the International Space Station under autonomous control. Space Shuttle veterans Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken will fly the Crew Dragon C206.

If successful, today’s mission will be the final step in the validation process for human spaceflight operations for SpaceX.

Here’s NASA’s live feed of the event, set for minutes from now.

SpaceX Live Mission Updates Below

What gets me is just how sleek and modern the Crew Dragon looks. Apollo was ’60s tech, and even the Space Shuttler — which flew until 2011 — was based on ’70s tech.

Can you believe it’s been nearly a decade since America launched a manned mission from American soil? Can you believe the next time it happens, hopefully this afternoon, it will be done by a private company?

Pardon me for going all fanboy (again), but once Dragon really gets going, look at how spacious and comfortable the cabin looks, compared to almost any other spacecraft.

The launch was originally set for 12:15pm Eastern, but the rain is a concern. So far we’re only three minutes late, and no updates yet from SpaceX or NASA.

From Ars Technica on weather concerns:

Weather is important for an abort scenario for several reasons. One is rainfall, as too much precipitation would impair the ability of Dragon’s four main parachutes to bring the spacecraft down. Additionally, recovery operations need relatively calm sea states to safely bring the spacecraft onto SpaceX’s GO Searcher recovery ship. This week, NASA officials said they will monitor about 50 sites along Dragon’s track for weather conditions. However, some will be weighted more than others. SpaceX has developed a model that looks probabilistically at many locations off the US East Coast. Some points are weighted significantly higher, such as an abort related to a staging failure, in the final analysis.

Fingers crossed…

