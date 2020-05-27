https://www.theblaze.com/news/watch-live-spacex-nasa-launch

SpaceX and NASA are teaming up to make history today by launching astronauts into space from U.S. soil for the first time since 2011.

The SpaceX Demo-2 launch, scheduled for liftoff at 4:33 p.m. EDT from the Kennedy Space Center in Merritt Island, Florida, will also mark the first time that a privately developed spacecraft has sent humans into Earth’s orbit.

The mission will send two astronauts to the International Space Station in a Crew Dragon spacecraft atop a Falcon 9 rocket. The Crew Dragon is expected to dock to the space station at 11:29 a.m. EDT tomorrow.

If successful, the launch will be SpaceX’s first crewed mission to outer space in the company’s 18-year history.

On its website, SpaceX described the Demo-2 launch as “the final major test for SpaceX’s human spaceflight system to be certified by NASA for operational crew missions to and from the International Space Station.”

The flight will be piloted by astronauts Bob Behnken, 49, and Doug Hurley, 53, both of whom served as military test pilots before being selected to join NASA in the year 2000. The two are longtime friends who attended each others’ weddings, according to CNN.

In a news conference ahead of the launch, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said “this is a dream come true” for him and everyone at SpaceX, and not something that he “ever thought would actually happen.”

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will be onsite at the Kennedy Space Center for the launch.

