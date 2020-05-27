https://www.theblaze.com/louder-with-crowder/louder-with-crowder-2646106140

Today, Steven and the Louder with Crowder crew talk about Jimmy Fallon getting canceled over blackface, people are triggered because Twitter won’t ban Trump, and Twitter is now fact-checking Trump’s tweets about voter fraud. Then, Steven explains how COVID is worse in the Blue States by every metric after media predicted it’d be worse in the Red States. That and so much more on Wednesday’s episode of “Good Morning Mug Club.”

