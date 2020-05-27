https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/local-officials-unsure-handle-church-trump-opposes-state-orders/

(SYRACUSE.COM) — Syracuse, N.Y. — As some churches prepare to resume in-person services this weekend, local officials aren’t yet sure how they’ll deal with large religious gatherings.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has put churches in the last phase of his four-phase reopening plan, meaning they won’t be able to reopen until late June, at the earliest. And he’s maintained a ban on worship services with more than 10 people.

But President Donald Trump demanded governors reopen churches over the weekend, complicating the issue for local leaders. Trump threatened to “overrule” governors who disobeyed, though he likely doesn’t have the authority to do so.

