https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/looters-raid-target-store-near-minneapolis-midst-george-floyd-protests-steal-tvs-clothes-groceries-no-police-around-video/

Looters busted windows and raided a Target store near Minneapolis on Wednesday evening.

Target is getting cleaned out!

Looters were seen on video stealing televisions, clothes and groceries.

There are no police around!

The looting took place in the midst of the George Floyd protest.

Protesters and looters held “black lives matter” signs.

WATCH (language warning):

[embedded content]

A Minneapolis police officer was filmed kneeling on a black man’s neck on Monday.

The victim, George Floyd, said he couldn’t breathe but the police officer kept his knee on his neck.

Floyd then died during the arrest.

So now the black community near Minneapolis Police’s 3rd Precinct building is looting Target in protest of George Floyd’s death. Makes sense.

