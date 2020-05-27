http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/DGLWm4ASZzc/

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Tear gas filled the streets surrounding the Minneapolis Police 3rd Precinct Wednesday, as officers tried to get people to leave the area in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death.

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo says he understands protesters are experiencing trauma, and that gatherings are part of the healing process. He’s ordering officers to use restraint, but he says won’t allow damage to property or other people.

Mid-afternoon, protesters surrounded the precinct building, as officers stood guard from above. Starting at about 6 p.m., police began firing chemical irritant and firing rubber bullets at the precinct, located near the intersection of Lake Street and Hiawatha Avenue, as video on social media shows some protesters once again began breaking the precinct’s windows.

.@MinneapolisPD use tear gas to break up the crowd at E Lake St. & Minnehaha in front of the 3rd Precinct. This protest has been going strong for over 4 hours. #GeorgeFloyd #WCCO pic.twitter.com/nrTaH9jLw3 — Marielle Mohs (@MarielleMohs) May 27, 2020

Activists like Tray Pollard tried to stop people from vandalizing it further.

“Letting them know I stand with you, but I’m not gonna stand with nonsense, it’s just that simple,” Pollard said.

Just before 7 p.m., dozens of people began looting the Target store near the 3rd Precinct. Other neighboring businesses were also looted, including a liquor store and an AutoZone.

A Target spokesperson gave this statement to WCCCO Wednesday evening:

We are heartbroken by the death of George Floyd and the pain it is causing our community. We decided to close our Lake Street store earlier today and worked to ensure all of our team members were accounted for and safe. Our focus will remain on our team members’ safety and helping our community heal. Until further notice, our store will remain closed.

About two miles south, another protest at the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, where 46-year-old Floyd lost consciousness with the knee of a city police officer pressing against his neck, has been largely peaceful and mournful.

Earlier in the day, dozens of people blocked traffic at that same intersection, with demonstrators chanting, lifting signs, and standing in the intersection to block traffic.

At 11:15am, protesters blocked the 38th and Chicago intersection, chanting “Whose streets? Our streets.” #wcco pic.twitter.com/Y1QJukCtgc — Christiane Cordero (@ChristianeWCCO) May 27, 2020

Cars parked in the street, blocking three sides of the intersection. At one point, when a car approached, a protestor told them to turn around, saying “We ain’t moving.”

As they stood outside Cup Foods, the protesters were lead through prayer and chants. Some left memorials, while others used chalk and spray paint to write messages on the street. The words “Justice for Floyd” and “Black Lives Matter” were written with spray paint in between the lines of the sidewalk. At the time, no police were present.

This is 38th & Chicago right now, the intersection where #GeorgeFloyd was pinned down on his neck by Minneapolis Police before dying on Monday night.

It’s a smaller gathering from yesterday, but still substantial enough to block traffic.

No police are present. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/urWzUGzW3e — Marielle Mohs (@MarielleMohs) May 27, 2020

Police say they will keep everyone safe at both protest sites, but they are continuing to urge protesters to remain respectful and peaceful.

A group also gathered outside of what they believe to be fired officer Derek Chauvin’s home in Oakdale for the second day in a row.

RELATED: Video Of Fatal Arrest Shows Minneapolis Officer Kneeling On George Floyd’s Neck For Several Minutes

Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump, who represented the families of Trayvon Martin and Michael Brown, announced he would be representing Floyd’s family on Tuesday afternoon. He later called for peaceful protests and social distancing.

“The community is understandably and rightfully upset by the wrongful death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers, and their grief and outrage are pouring out onto the streets of Minneapolis,” he said in a statement. “We share these painful emotions and demand justice, but we also urge everyone who wishes to raise their voice to engage in peaceful protests and observe social distancing.”

The protests starting Tuesday afternoon, when thousands gathered at the intersection of Chicago Ave. and E. 38th St. Though it began peacefully, the tone of the protest shifted in the evening as a small group marched towards the 3rd Precinct headquarters and clashed with officers in riot gear.

After the bystander video of Floyd’s arrest circulated Tuesday on social media – sparking outrage across the country – Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo fired Chauvin and three other officers involved in the encounter. Chauvin was identified Tuesday, while Thomas Lane, Tou Thao, and J Alexander Keung were identified by the City of Minneapolis Wednesday afternoon.

Chauvin and his three former colleagues were initially called to the Powderhorn neighborhood intersection Monday evening on a report of someone trying to use a forged document at a deli.

Minneapolis police initially said that Floyd resisted arrest, but video obtained by CBS News contradicts that, at least in the early moments of the encounter.

On Wednesday afternoon, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called for the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office to charge the officer who had his knee on Floyd’s neck. He also stated that he wanted the body camera video of the incident released as soon as possible.

Floyd’s death is currently under investigation by the FBI, the Minnesota Department of Criminal Apprehension, and the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.

