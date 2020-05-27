https://www.theblaze.com/news/man-with-trump-on-his-car-beaten-by-activists-protesting-death-of-george-floyd-in-minneapolis-report

The second day of protests in Minneapolis over the death of a black man, George Floyd — who died after a white police officer held him down with a knee to his neck for several minutes during detainment — erupted into looting and vandalism, and a man who appeared to be a Trump supporter was beaten by activists.

What are the details?

Reporter Karen Scullin of KMSP-TV was at the scene of the demonstration for several hours on Wednesday, and live-tweeted what she witnessed. She noted that the crowd continued to build throughout the day despite the official protest not starting until 5:00 p.m.

Scullin wrote that protestors were trying to break into the Minneapolis Police Department’s 3rd precinct, and officers fired rubber bullets in an effort to push back the crowd which she described at that time to be “not huge but very vocal and angry.”

The reporter noted during the afternoon, “Emotions high…mad dads calling for a peaceful protest…another group staring down police…all is calm right now.”

Within an hour, Scullin tweeted, “Getting bad out here,” adding, “the 3rd precinct is being destroyed.”

Scullin included footage of looting and acts of vandalism before reporting, “protestors destroying a car that says Trump on it. Driver out walking around. After taking a few punches he was helped to his smashed up vehicle and drove off with people still throwing things.”

Anything else?

Prior to Scullin’s report, President Donald Trump tweeted, “At my request, the FBI and the Department of Justice are already well into an investigation as to the very sad and tragic death in Minnesota of George Floyd. I have asked for this investigation to be expedited and greatly appreciate all the work done by local law enforcement. My heart goes out to George’s family and friends. Justice will be served!”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

