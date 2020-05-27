http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/nZQYfS14sOQ/

The Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, announced on Tuesday that it will be converting to a drive-in theater in the wake of the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

“We are excited to announce an open-air and drive-in theater that will showcase classic [Miami Dolphins] content, classic films, host commencement ceremonies and more,” tweeted the Hard Rock Stadium from its official account. “These experiences will stay in accordance with social distance policies.”

We are excited to announce an open-air and drive-in theater that will showcase classic @MiamiDolphins content, classic films, host commencement ceremonies and more. These experiences will stay in accordance with social distance policies. Learn More > https://t.co/t74rrtp2La pic.twitter.com/goYvQ0KXKq — Hard Rock Stadium (@HardRockStadium) May 26, 2020

The Hard Rock is not the only stadium to transition itself into a drive-in theater for entertainment during the new era of the Wuhan coronavirus.

Last week, the iconic Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City announced that it will also morph into a drive-in theater, where it will host concerts and movies this summer.

Events at the Yankee Stadium will also feature local New York City musicians and food from local vendors.

The concept of drive-in events have become more popular during the Chinese coronavirus pandemic, as people seek out entertainment that they can enjoy from the comfort of their own vehicles.

Moreover, drive-ins do not appear to be limited to just film, as Florida is expected to host the nation’s first-ever drive in music festival.

The event — dubbed “The Road Rave” — promises “a full festival main stage production” headlined by DJ Carnage, who is calling the music The festival “North America’s first-ever drive-in festival of the COVID era.”

The demand for drive-in theaters have nonetheless surged in several states, in what might be a mixture of coronavirus concerns and an appetite for nostalgia, as some drive-in theater owners — who once owned the only drive-in theater in town — now find themselves facing some competition.

