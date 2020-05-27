http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/ubTR3CWyyGo/fed-beige-book-many-workers-dont-want-to-come-back-to-their-jobs.html

Mass unemployment that has accompanied the coronavirus pandemic has been compounded by people who don’t want to come back to work, the Federal Reserve said Wednesday in its periodic summary of the national economy.

With the unemployment rate through April at a post-World War II record 14.7% and 20.5 million layoffs during the month, workers are reluctant to head back to their jobs for a number of reasons, the central bank noted in its “Beige Book” report.

The report also cited a generally downbeat outlook from business contacts regarding hopes for a recovery.

Business leaders “cited challenges in bringing employees back to work, including workers’ health concerns, limited access to childcare, and generous unemployment insurance benefits,” the report said.

Nearly 40 million people have submitted unemployment claims since the coronanvirus was declared a pandemic in mid-March, and more than 25 million have been receiving benefits for at least two weeks, according to the Labor Department. The government has responded with aggressive benefits programs that pay many workers their regular benefits plus $600.

In addition, the Paycheck Protection Program provides business loans to retain workers for eight weeks.