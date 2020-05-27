https://www.theblaze.com/news/new-video-cops-dragging-george-floyd-rioting

Newly released video of the late George Floyd’s detainment has hit the internet, and it shows the moments before he was pinned to the ground, his air supply cut off.

What are the details?

The new video, widely shared on social media and published by a variety of media outlets, shows at least two police officers dragging Floyd from his vehicle and handcuffing him.

Floyd did not appear to resist detainment while officers handcuffed him.

Viral video emerged on Monday showing a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on the man’s neck during an incident reported to be a “forgery in progress.”

After engaging with Floyd, a Minneapolis officer ended up pinning the man to the ground with his knee. WCCO-TV reported that Floyd allegedly tried to use “forged documents” to pay for food at a nearby market, prompting a police response.

In the disturbing video, Floyd can be heard repeatedly begging officers for help and complaining of not being able to breathe as well as being in pain. Floyd appeared to lose consciousness in the video, and authorities pronounced him dead at a nearby hospital.

FBI and state authorities are now investigating the man’s death. At least four Minneapolis police officers were fired in connection with the incident.

What about the rioting and protests?

Rioting and chaos broke out across Minneapolis on Tuesday night over Floyd’s death.

Shouting and crying protesters gathered on the city streets to demonstrate against the police officers involved in Floyd’s arrest. Many of them carried signs reading “I can’t breathe,” “Justice 4 Floyd,” and more.

The Daily Mail reported that “thousands” of protesters took to the streets in Floyd’s name on Thursday. Officers in riot gear policed the scene and, in some cases, were forced to fire rubber bullets and tear gas at demonstrators.

Footage also showed police officers launching smoke bombs and flash grenades into the angry crowds.

Floyd’s family said that the police murdered Floyd and are calling for the officers involved in the incident to face a variety of murder charges.

Floyd’s girlfriend, Shawanda Hill, also reportedly attended the protests and could be seen sobbing near the scene of his death.

Benjamin Crump, a prolific civil rights attorney who is representing Floyd’s family, compared the man’s death to that of Eric Garner, a man who died in 2014 while begging a New York City police officer to cease his chokehold during a similar detainment.

“It was eight minutes,” Crump said. “It is in many ways worse than Eric Garner as they have his knees on his neck and he is begging, pleading for not one minute, not two minutes, not three minutes, but eight minutes — begging them to let him breathe so we have ‘We can’t breathe’ again in 2020.”

He added, “It just takes you back to Eric Garner, and now we have another black man saying to police ‘I can’t breathe’ and them not offering any humanity.”

Crump added that the officer in question should be charged with murder, and that the other officers involved in the altercation should be charged as accomplices to murder.

“They were supposed to protect and serve citizens like George,” Crump said. “We in black America, we are done dying at the hands of the people that are supposed to protect and serve us.”

