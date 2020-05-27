https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/new-video-shows-george-floyd-not-resisting-arrest-prior-death-police-officer/

Earlier this week a Minneapolis police officer was filmed kneeling on a black man’s neck while he cried that he could not breathe.

The victim, George Floyd, said he couldn’t breathe but the police officer kept his knee on his neck.

Floyd later died during the arrest.

Protesters in Minneapolis took to the streets on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A Target store was looted by a mob of protesters on Wednesday night.

A new video shows George Floyd sitting on the ground and then lifted up and walked to the police car.

George Floyd shows no resistance. Floyd was on the ground in handcuffs.

Floyd was later filmed on the ground with the Police Officer on top of him for 6-8 minutes with his knee on his neck.

Via Hannity:

[embedded content]