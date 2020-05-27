https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/new-york-health-department-website-quietly-deletes-controversial-cuomo-order-linked-nursing-home-fatalities/

The Gateway Pundit wrote about it way back on May 10, but more than two weeks later some other news agencies are finally reporting that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s March 25 order requiring nursing homes to take in COVID-19 patient has been wiped off the New York Health Department website.

“The webpage that once contained the order now directs to a page indicating that the file is ‘not found.’ The archive indicates that the deletion occurred sometime after May 5, around the time that criticism over New York’s nursing home fatalities intensified,” Fox News reported on Tuesday.

The Daily Mail also wrote the story after Fox, saying “Cuomo’s order requiring nursing homes to take coronavirus patients has been quietly deleted from the state department website.”

But you can also find it here.

“No resident shall be denied readmission or admission to the NH [nursing home] solely based on a confirmed or suspected diagnosis of COVID-19. NHs are prohibited from requiring a hospitalized resident who is determined medically stable to be tested for COVID-19 prior to admission or readmission,” read Cuomo’s order.

‘During this global health emergency, all NHs must comply with the expedited receipt of residents returning from hospitals to NHs. Residents are deemed appropriate for return to a NH upon a determination by the hospital physician or designee that the resident is medically stable for return,” said the order.

New York state has seen more nursing home deaths from the coronavirus than any other state. Why? Cuomo’s directive that required nursing homes to take in any and all coronavirus patients, which then swept through the most vulnerable population.

“New York has seen over 5,300 coronavirus-related deaths in nursing homes, which is about one-fifth of the nation’s total of nursing home deaths (about 26,000). The Associated Press reports an average of 20 to 25 nursing home deaths per day in the state of New York,” the AP wrote earlier this month.

How did Cuomo respond to the news? He said at a recent briefing that providing masks and protective wear to nursing homes is “not our job” because the homes are privately owned.

Cuomo has tried to blame President Trump for the disastrous policy. He said Saturday after criticism from GOP politicians: “New York followed the president’s agencies’ guidance… What New York did was follow what the Republican administration said to do. That’s not my attempt to politicize it. It’s my attempt to depoliticize it. So don’t criticize the state for following the president’s policy.”

The policy stayed in effect until May 10, when hospitals were told they couldn’t send patients back to nursing homes unless they had tested negative for COVID-19.

RELATED: NY Officials Remove Order to Re-admit Coronavirus Patients Back into Nursing Homes from State Website after 4,900 Nursing Home Deaths

