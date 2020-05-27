https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/obamagate-victim-george-papadopouloss-wife-simona-mangiante-papadopoulos-now-running-maxim-cover-girl-vote/

Simona Mangiante Papadopoulos was a young, intelligent and beautiful Italian woman when she met George Papadopoulos in 2016.

Her life was soon turned upside down. The man she loved was targeted by the Deep State and then the FBI had the audacity to ask young Ms. Mangiante to spy on her husband.

When the young Italian started discussing her former boss Joseph Mifsud and his ties to the Clinton Foundation, things really got bad.

Mrs. Papadopoulos has moved on with her modeling career and now she is running for MAXIM Cover Girl.

We reported on Simona Mangiante Papadopoulos and her rise to fame from her beginnings in Caserta, Italy, to her marriage to George Papadopoulos in March, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. The Papadopoulos’s met online after both working for the London Centre of International Law Practice. They both worked with Joseph Mifsud. Simona called Mifsud “sneaky” and in her testimony before Congress that was recently and finally released by House Democrats, Simona reported that Mifsud worked for the Clinton Foundation. This contradicted what Democrats and the MSM claimed – that Mifsud was a Russian spy.



On Sunday we reported the Deep State FBI asked young Simona, now a model, to spy on her husband!

But what happened next was even more egregious.



According to Simona, in a discussion with the Gateway Pundit, if you look at the time line after she talked about the Mifsud connection to the Clintons in July, 2018 to Congress, you will see that she became a target of the Deep State.

Simona knew that Mifsud was linked to the Clinton Foundation. The liberal mainstream media could not let this news leak out!

This news about Mifsud was hidden by the Democrats in Congress until recently when they were forced to release the secret transcripts thanks to then Acting DNI Richard Grenell.

The left began using all efforts to criticize and besmirch Ms. Papadopoulos.



But today Mrs. Papadopoulos has moved on and is an aspiring model. She has captured the eye of MAXIM magazine and is running for MAXIM Cover Girl. (You can vote for her HERE).

Ms. Papadopoulos was targeted, along with her husband, by the Deep State because they knew too much about the Obama and Clinton ties to the Russia Collusion lie. But they have moved on and Mrs. Papadopoulos has so much so, that she hopes to be the MAXIM Cover Girl.



