Nancy Pelosi

Never let a crisis go to waste, right?

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday admitted during a press conference that the Coronavirus pandemic is an “opportunity” to usher in a Socialist agenda with more freebies (for illegal aliens).

“This is an opportunity, every crisis is,” Pelosi said.

WATCH:

PELOSI: “This is an opportunity, every crisis is” pic.twitter.com/51m051zgUm — Benny (@bennyjohnson) May 27, 2020

The Democrats are using the Coronavirus to shred the Constitution.

Churches and small businesses have been forced to close their doors while Walmart, Target, Home Depot and Costco stay open.

Pelosi and the Dems are using the Coronavirus as a vehicle to usher in federal ballot harvesting and mail-in voting for the 2020 election.

The House used the Coronavirus as an excuse to hold its first ‘proxy vote’ since Congress first met in 1789 and GOP leader Kevin McCarthy sued to stop the constitutional abomination.

Hillary Clinton even admitted recently that the Democrats are using the Coronavirus to advance their Socialist agenda.

“It needs to be part of a much larger system and eventually and quickly I hope gets us to universal healthcare so I can only say amen to everything you’re saying,” Hillary said. “This would be a terrible crisis to waste.”

This is a radical Marxist revolution under the guise of ‘keeping people safe during a pandemic.’

