Mike Mancuso, president of the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) for Baltimore City Lodge No. 3, claims Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young (D) was more upset over President Trump’s Memorial Day visit than over the 10 individuals killed in the city over weekend.

CBS Baltimore reports that as of Tuesday, Baltimore has witnessed 120 homicides for 2020. That is higher than the number of homicides the city had recorded at the same time in 2019, and 2019 had the “highest per-capita murder rate ever.”

Despite this, Mayor Young points to drop in certain types of crime during the city’s stay-at-home order, suggesting the drops show his crime-fighting efforts are working. But FOP president Mancuso is pushing back.

Mancuso wrote a letter dated May 26, 2020, and opened it by saying, “There were 10 murders in Baltimore over Memorial Weekend and our lame duck Mayor is more outraged by Trump’s visit.”

He added, “Also, the talk of crime being down in some categories is expected in a Pandemic, considering the fact that we are under stay-at-home orders. Non-fatal shootings and robberies are down because less people are outside to be victimized. Taking credit for this is disgusting!”

Mancuso claims the reality of Young’s approach to crime is that the city’s police force is “500 officers short.”

