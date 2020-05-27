https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/president-considers-regulations-social-media-platforms/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — President Trump threatened to close social media companies following Twitter’s decision to place a fact-checking alert below a few of his tweets.

On Wednesday morning, Trump posted a tweet noting that many conservatives feel censored by social media platforms. He said that Republicans will consider federal regulations or even closing down the platforms if the perceived censorship continues.

“Republicans feel that Social Media Platforms totally silence conservatives voices. We will strongly regulate, or close them down, before we can ever allow this to happen. We saw what they attempted to do, and failed, in 2016,” he wrote.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

