President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened to shut down social media after Twitter attached a fact-checking feature to some of his tweets.

What are the details?

In a Wednesday morning tweet, the president insisted that social media is doing its best to try and silence conservative voices on the internet and vowed to shut the operation down if such a practice were to continue.

“Republicans feel that Social Media Platforms totally silence conservative voices,” he wrote. “We will strongly regulate, or close them down, before we can ever allow this to happen.”

He continued, “We saw what they attempted to do, and failed, in 2016. We can’t let a more sophisticated version of that happen again. Just like we can’t let large scale Mail-In Ballots take root in our Country. It would be a free for all on cheating, forgery, and theft of Ballots. Whoever cheated the most would win. Likewise, Social Media. Clean up your act, NOW!!!!”

What else?

On Tuesday, Trump blasted the move after Twitter began fact-checking his tweets for the first time.

On social media, he wrote, “@Twitter is now interfering in the 2020 Presidential Election. They are saying my statement on Mail-In Ballots, which will lead to massive corruption and fraud, is incorrect, based on fact-checking by Fake News CNN and the Amazon Washington Post … witter is completely stifling FREE SPEECH, and I, as President, will not allow it to happen!”

Brad Parscale, Trump’s 2020 campaign director, also issued a scathing statement on the move.

“We always knew that Silicon Valley would pull out all the stops to obstruct and interfere with President Trump getting this message through to voters. Partnering with the fake news media ‘fact checkers’ is only a smoke screen Twitter is using to try to lend their obvious political tactics some false credibility,” Parscale said.

He added, “There are many reasons the Trump campaign pulled all our advertising from Twitter months ago, and their clear political bias is one of them.”

