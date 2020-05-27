http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/iy2Eevq3GOg/protest-after-death-of-george-floyd-escalates-to-chaos

Unrest in south Minneapolis as what started in the early evening as a large, peaceful protest shifted to clashes between Minneapolis Police Office officers and protesters angry about the death of George Floyd.

Floyd died Monday night after he was taken into custody at Chicago Avenue and 38th Street. Video surfaced of an officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck for several minutes. Four officers were fired Tuesday.

Several hundred people gathered at the scene where a makeshift memorial was made for Floyd. They peacefully marched toward the 3rd precinct police headquarters. At around 7:30, the tone changed. Reports from the scene indicate some protesters broke windows at the headquarters building and damaged squad cars. Police responded with chemical irritants and rubber bullets.

