Unrest in south Minneapolis as what started in the early evening as a large, peaceful protest shifted to clashes between Minneapolis Police Office officers and protesters angry about the death of George Floyd.

Floyd died Monday night after he was taken into custody at Chicago Avenue and 38th Street. Video surfaced of an officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck for several minutes. Four officers were fired Tuesday.

Several hundred people gathered at the scene where a makeshift memorial was made for Floyd. They peacefully marched toward the 3rd precinct police headquarters. At around 7:30, the tone changed. Reports from the scene indicate some protesters broke windows at the headquarters building and damaged squad cars. Police responded with chemical irritants and rubber bullets.

RAW VIDEO: Protesters inside Minneapolis Police’s 3rd Precinct parking lot smashing squad cars, before officers show up and fire flash grenades inside to get them to disperse. WARNING: This video contains violence and strong language. READ MORE: https://t.co/HZTamsXTCN pic.twitter.com/Cktz07ftSg — WCCO – CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) May 27, 2020

Here’s a video from right before rain, maybe 20-30 mins ago, of police standoff w protestors pic.twitter.com/zseiAKAXhP — Andy Mannix (@AndrewMannix) May 27, 2020

Police holding a hard line outside precinct pic.twitter.com/UgEFCo8dEL — Andy Mannix (@AndrewMannix) May 27, 2020

I Was just shot with this in the thigh. pic.twitter.com/igcJ3e7iQ4 — Andy Mannix (@AndrewMannix) May 27, 2020

Battle scenes outside the third precinct in Minneapolis as crowds protesting the murder of #GeorgeFloyd defend themselves against armed riot police firing tear gas canisters pic.twitter.com/mBiS8zjUS6 — MIDWEST UNREST (@MW_Unrest) May 27, 2020

Police just shot projectiles at our cameraman through this glass bus stop enclosure pic.twitter.com/a5tA5RCVaS — Unicorn Riot (@UR_Ninja) May 27, 2020

So much tear gas. pic.twitter.com/mEW2lwqB7c — Evan Frost (@efrostee) May 27, 2020

Police shooting more tear gas and marking rounds. Guy next to me got nailed w marker from across the street. Truck drove full speed into a bunch of carts and protestors rushed it. Vehicle drove off dragging a cart down Lake. More rain now and ppl dispersing pic.twitter.com/RdzZtJTBhj — Andy Mannix (@AndrewMannix) May 27, 2020

The scene at the Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct. pic.twitter.com/ykxsfPn8PD — Carlos Gonzalez (@CarlosGphoto) May 27, 2020

Glass shattered entrance to 3rd Precinct pic.twitter.com/r2wuuz7Di2 — Beth McDonough (@bmcdonoughkstp) May 27, 2020

Police pushing the line further. More cops coming down the alley from Minnehaha. Can’t see the crowd on Lake st. @MPRnews pic.twitter.com/zvBWzBQd88 — Evan Frost (@efrostee) May 27, 2020

Tear gas still being shot off. Crowd is very very young. Intersection of Minnehaha and Lake. pic.twitter.com/a4u6ZS0pHL — Jon Collins (@JonSCollins) May 27, 2020

Police cruiser smashed up outside MPD 3rd Precinct pic.twitter.com/6Slb4dqcT7 — Unicorn Riot (@UR_Ninja) May 27, 2020

Our team took this video of protests turning violent at the @MinneapolisPD Third Precinct around 7:30 this evening. People were throwing rocks at the building, spray painting a police vehicle. pic.twitter.com/ilKmWS7Vjd — Hannah Flood (@hannahfloodfox9) May 27, 2020

The scene outside the Minneapolis Third Precinct right now pic.twitter.com/oedDPuf1aE — Jennifer Brooks (@stribrooks) May 27, 2020

