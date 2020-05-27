https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/biden-burgess-media/2020/05/27/id/969314

​Rep. Michael Burgess, R-Texas, says Joe Biden’s suggestion that African Americans who support President Donald Trump “ain’t black” was racist and media members should treat it as such.

“I guess if you play that clip and I had said it, it would clearly be called a racist comment. If it requires you to put it in context as to whether or not its racist, you’re probably overthinking it,” Burgess said Wednesday during an appearance on Newsmax TV’s “The Chris Salcedo Show.”

“He shouldn’t have said it. … It reflects a mindset that were it attributable to me, then it clearly would have been labeled as a racist comment.

“It was dumb, but again, I just offered the contrast that had I made that comment or some other Republican candidate for some office made that comment there wouldn’t have been any hesitancy about how the comment was labeled,” he added.

“I think we all have to play by the same rules.”

Biden made the comments last Friday during an interview with rapper Charlamagne tha God on “The Breakfast Club.”

“I tell you, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black,” Biden said.

The Democratic presidential frontrunner later backtracked and acknowledged the comment was too “cavalier.”

“I shouldn’t have been such a wise guy…,” he said. “No one should have to vote for any party, based on their race or religion or background.”

