Violent Protests broke out tonight in Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd by a police officer.

Protesters in Minneapolis took to the streets on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A Target store was looted by a mob of protesters on Wednesday night.

A Trump supporter was pulled from his car and pummelled by the mob. The man was seen walking around dazed before he got back in his car and drove away as the mob hurled objects at his car.

After taking a few punches he was helped to his smashed up vehicle and drove off with people still throwing things — Karen Scullin FOX9 (@kscullinfox9) May 27, 2020

It’s not clear if this is the car or not.

We contacted the reporter Karen Scullin and wait for a reply.

This video of more rioting was released earlier tonight during the rioting.

I don’t think they’ll stop at civilian cars pic.twitter.com/ECiy5uHtKQ — queazy (@_queazy_) May 28, 2020

And this is where you lose our support. During the George Floyd protests a man with a Trump sticker on his car was attacked because you know, he is responsible. You prove everything the racists accuse you of. https://t.co/AvpCPP8uuA — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) May 28, 2020

